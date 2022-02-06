Demi Lovato Reveals a Big Takeaway From ‘Transformative’ Two Years Ago

Demi Lovato is content with her solitude.

The “Anyone” singer explained why the past two years have been “transformative” for them in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’ve mastered the art of solitude.”

I don’t believe I was alone at the start of Covid.

“It was a part of that situation that I didn’t want to be alone, and then I really came to terms with it,” they explained during the interview.

“I feel like I’ve learned more about myself since I’ve been alone.”

I’ve grown more confident in myself.

It was just time for me to be alone because I felt like I had spent my entire life — well, not my entire life, but ever since I started dating — talking to someone, hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me.”

Lovato called off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020.

They announced their non-binary identity in May of 2021.

Lovato sings about a failed love in their latest single, “fiimy (f*ck it, i miss you)” with Matthew Koma’s band, Winnetka, which they say was inspired by past relationships.

“For me, real life was definitely an inspiration,” Lovato said.

“This one was done early last year, so it’s been a while.”

Today, I’m enjoying being alone — but I did have a sad moment.”

They’re in a great place now, Lovato admitted, two years after returning to the GRAMMY stage.

They said, “I’m definitely in a better place than I was two years ago.”

“Not that I was in a bad spot — but, as I mentioned, I’ve just learned a lot about myself.”

I’m a lot more focused today.

I’m more focused and eager to begin working on new music.”

According to a source who spoke to ET in January, Lovato began the year by completing a rehab stint in order to get back on track.

“They wanted to get back on track and recently swore off being California Sober,” the source said, adding that “Demi’s friends and family were there to support them throughout their time in rehab.”

“They wanted to start the year off on a good foot, and this stay helped them do that,” the source added of Lovato.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Demi Lovato Unpacks Major Lesson From ‘Transformative’ Two Years