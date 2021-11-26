Demi Lovato Said Breaking Up With Max Ehrich Was the “Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me”

Demi Lovato first rose to prominence as a singer and actress, with hits like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Skyscraper.”

Lovato, on the other hand, has recently become well-known for her advocacy work.

Lovato has been open about her struggle with mental health and body positivity, as well as her journey to self-acceptance.

Lovato discussed their whirlwind relationship with Max Ehrich in an August 2020 podcast interview, and how it eventually led to their realization that they are non-binary.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich first became linked in March 2020, when the two began exchanging flirtatious Instagram messages.

Ehrich and Lovato made their debut as a couple in May 2020, when they appeared in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s music video for the song “Stuck With U,” according to Glamour.

Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement in July 2020.

While some fans were concerned about how quickly the relationship was progressing, Lovato shared gushing statements on Instagram, writing:

“With the exception of my parents, I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life.”

You never make me feel compelled to be someone other than myself.”

However, Lovato and Ehrich reportedly ended their relationship just two months later, with both parties expressing their sadness and frustration on social media.

Lovato has been open about the relationship in the months since, speaking about their own journey to realizing they are non-binary.

Demi Lovato has since spoken out about her brief relationship with Max Ehrich, admitting in an August 2021 interview with The 19th (available on YouTube) that the relationship led to a major realization.

“, said Lovato.

“Towards the end of March 2020, I was beginning to identify as non-binary.”

Then I ran into someone…

“I mean, in hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself. And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

“I really started to identify with close friends and family as non-binary towards the end of last year. And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today.”