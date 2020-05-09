Demi Lovato Says She’s “Really Happy” With Max Ehrich After Sharing PDA Clip From “Stuck with U” Video

Demi Lovato says she’s really happy with Max Ehrich after posting their swoon-worthy moment from the new Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber video, “Stuck with U,” directly to her own Instagram.

The world first discovered their new relationship back in March, when a source told E! News that Lovato had been dating the former Young and the Restless actor for a few weeks.

Moreover, the source revealed the two were actually quarantining together at the singer’s house amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Max is very into music and health, and he doesn’t like to party,” the source said in March. “He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It’s very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads.”

Now, after the release of Grande and Bieber’s star-studded new music video, Lovato has shared the isolated recording of her dancing and kissing Ehrich with a night sky background.

“Happy to be a part of something so special right now,” Lovato wrote in the caption accompanied by loving emojis. “Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell… #stuckwithu”

Back in March, fans of the singer first witnessed a caring moment when Lovato accidentally crashed Ehrich’s Instagram live, covering his shoulders with a blanket as he played piano.

Lovato isn’t the only star to confirm a romance in the “Stuck with U” video. Ariana Grande similarly confirmed her new romance to Dalton Gomez, slow dancing with the real estate agent and making it music video official.