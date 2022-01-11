Demi Lovato Shows Off Industrial Bar Piercing Just Days After Getting a Massive Scalp Tattoo

Demi Lovato Debuts Industrial Bar Piercing Less Than a Week After Getting a Massive Scalp Tattoo

That has to hurt.

Demi Lovato got a massive ear piercing just days after debuting a huge spider tattoo on their scalp.

On Monday, January 10, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of their new Daniel Ruiz jewelry on Instagram Stories.

The Camp Rock star captioned a small video, “New piercing by @mrprickrichink.”

While the two earlobe piercings have been there for a while, the huge industrial bar through the top of their ear is brand new.

Two spheres surround the bar.

Fans are clearly enamored with Lovato’s latest bling, as evidenced by Ruiz’s Instagram account, where he re-shared the singer’s video.

“Hands down dope,” wrote one follower, while another added, “I love it!”

The new piercing has the added benefit of drawing attention to their new scalp tattoo.

The singer debuted a 3D design of a spider on the right side of their head on Instagram on Saturday, January 8, captioning an Instagram Story that showed tattoo artist Dr.

Woo is hard at work on a new design for their band.

Lovato, who finished rehab before the holidays in 2021, revealed the meaning of her tattoos in an Instagram post.

“Many things were taught to us by Grandmother Spider.

She taught us how to make pottery and weave.

Lovato said, “She taught us about fire, light, and dark.”

“She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a place in this world,” says the author.

Following their decision to shave their entire head, the “Heart Attack” singer got a tattoo on their scalp.

Lovato debuted a new buzz cut on Instagram in December 2021, calling it a “fresh start,” but the style had been in the works for a long time.

In an interview with Glamour, Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, said that hair is a “heteronormative box.”

Their “end goal,” the singer continued.

