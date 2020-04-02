Demi Lovato urges all of us to focus on mental health during coronavirus quarantine [Video]

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “On Today’s show: At Home Edition On Tuesday evening, Demi Lovato spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health during the self-quarantine following the COVID-19 pandemic. “Data reactid =” 35 “> On Today’s show: At Home Edition On Tuesday evening, Demi Lovato spoke about the importance of taking care of our mental health during the self-quarantine following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer, who spoke very openly about her own mental health problems both before and after hospitalization due to a drug overdose in 2018, also said that paying attention to her mental health is a constant advance.

“The importance of taking care of your mental health is just as important because we are alone with our thoughts right now,” Lovato said to Fallon. “Some of us are at home alone, some people don’t have a family with them, they don’t have pets and they really are just them and their thoughts. And those voices in your head can really get loud. I call them roommates. And, know You, the roommate in your head, they can be as annoying as a real roommate. “

“You have to learn to calm those voices,” said Lovato, when she shared some of her own tips, like meditation and playing with animals.

“Whatever you can do to keep growing mentally and emotionally while we’re stuck in these houses, you know, I think now will actually be a big critical point for humanity. If we don’t change it would be so sad, you know, we all have to use this as an experience and an opportunity to grow, “Lovato said.

Today's show The audience loved Lovato's appearance on the show as well as her positive message. Here were some of her tweets:

@ddlovato I really appreciate that Demi is real and sends a positive message about how to take care of your mental health and yourself during this pandemic! Jimmy makes the best cucumbers !!! 🤩😎😊😉🥰

– Michelle A. Daniels (@ DanielsChelle55) April 1, 2020

Today's show with Jimmy Fallon will be broadcast on weekdays at 11:35 p.m. NBC.

