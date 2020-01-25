Demi Lovato’s 2020 Grammys Performance Will Feature Song Written Right Before Overdose

Demi Lovato is set to deliver a very personal and emotional performance at the 2020 Grammys this weekend.

It was just days ago that the “Skyscraper” singer announced that she’ll be taking the stage at the Grammys, sharing the news with her fans on social media. This will mark Lovato’s first major performance since her overdose in July 2018. And it sounds as though Lovato will be singing a track that was written shortly before her sobriety setback.

According to TMZ, the song that Lovato will perform at the Grammys was written and recorded just days before her overdose in 2018, meaning this will be a deeply moving moment for the artist. A source also confirms these song details to E! News, adding that the tracks on Lovato’s upcoming album were written before her overdose.

“As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn’t want to forget,” the insider shares. “The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It’s going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this.”

“She’s overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn’t ever want to go back to,” the source continues. “She’s so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again.”

It was just last week that a separate source told E! News about Lovato’s album plans, sharing that the 27-year-old star “has been working very hard on news music since last year.”

“She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day,” the insider shared with E! News. “She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out.”

According to the source, Lovato “hopes” to have the album out this summer of in the fall.

“She had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through her music,” the insider went on to tell E! News. “Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way.”

The source added, “Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect.”

This will be a very exciting few weeks for Lovato. In addition to her performance at the Grammys on Sunday, she’ll also be singing the the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on Feb. 2.

We can’t wait to watch! Best of luck, Demi!