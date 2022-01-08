Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle in Her Own Words

I’m holding on.

Since their first stint in rehab in 2010, Demi Lovato has been candid about her battle with drugs and alcohol.

Lovato sought treatment when she was 18 years old after a brawl with one of their backup dancers while on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

In 2013, they entered a sober house to help them maintain their sobriety and cope with their struggles with an eating disorder and bipolar disorder.

The former child star revealed in a 2018 power ballad titled “Sober” that they had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital one month after releasing the song after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose at her California home.

They were in the hospital for nearly two weeks and then went to rehab for three months.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Disney Channel alum’s daily routine wasn’t always easy as she continued her difficult recovery.

“Every day is a constant struggle for Demi,” an insider said a year after the life-altering incident in July 2019.

“[However], especially following the first anniversary of her relapse, [they’ve] remained determined to live a life of sobriety and to live [their]life to the fullest potential.”

Lovato was “surrounding herself with supportive people” at the time, including ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who had been a rock for her sobriety journey.

Before calling it quits in 2016, the couple dated for six years on and off.

The “Skyscraper” singer hasn’t shied away from discussing her most difficult public experiences over the years.

They revealed the dark details of their 2018 overdose in a trailer for her moving YouTube Originals docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, in February 2021.

“I had three strokes,” she explained.

“I had a heart attack,” said Lovato.

“My doctors said I had five to ten minutes left,” she said.

Lovato maintained a positive attitude while reflecting on the painful memories and their ongoing struggles.

“Like my cat, I’ve had many lives.”

In the teaser for the March 2021 web series, they singer says, “You know, I’m on my ninth life.”

“I’m ready to return to doing what I love, which is making music,” she says.

Return to the star’s most candid quotes about their ups and downs by scrolling through the gallery.

