Demi Lovato’s Empowering “I Love Me” Music Video Shows Her Journey to Sobriety

Demi Lovato is in love—with herself.

More than a year since suffering an overdose that took her out of the spotlight, the songstress is back on the airwaves with a brand new empowering single and accompanying music video titled “I Love Me.”

With lyrics like “Why do I compare myself to everyone?” and “I wonder when I love me is enough,” the powerhouse vocalist’s new track is a reminder not only to herself, but every listener to treat themselves with more love and kindness.

In the visual for the track, Lovato also pays homage to her journey by seeing versions of herself on the street from over the years, whether its her as a child with her mom and sister (in ’90s garb, no less) or with Jonas Brotherslookalikes from her Disney days.

Later on in the video, Lovato references her overdose in a scene where she walks by an ambulance. As she walks by, Lovato places her hand on a person, seemingly herself, on a stretcher who is being taken to the hospital.

“I wonder when I love me is enough,” Lovato sings.

Right after walking by the ambulance, Lovato sees a couple, a bride and groom, walk by her.

Many fans believe that this is a reference to Lovato’s ex, Wilmer Valderrama. The actor, who was by Lovato’s side following her overdose, recently got engaged to Amanda Pacheco.

“That’s why the song I have coming out is called ‘I Love Me’—we are good by ourselves,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday’s episode of the song’s meaning. “We don’t need a partner, we don’t need, like, substance. We’re good.”

Lovato also shared another inspiring message with her fans on the show.

“Ultimately, I made the decision that got me to where I am today,” the 27-year-old said. “It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in. I think it’s important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home, or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it. You can get to the other side, and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10. Don’t forget it. As long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved.”

The song is the first of the ones to come on Lovato’s seventh studio album. “This song is fun and light-hearted and it’s got like a positive, upbeat message. There are songs on the album that are ugly, honest and heavy and will make you cry and will take you there.”

But, before the tears, we’re busy loving ourselves like Demi told us to.