Demi Lovato’s Latest Tattoo Represents the “Shedding” of Her Dark Past

The light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s been almost two years since Demi Lovato suffered a near fatal overdose. The musician has been on the road to recovery and has been opening up about her journey through sobriety and the road to recovery. Now, the singer revealed a new tattoo she got as a representation of all the pain she went through, and a rebirth of the woman she’s becoming.

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” she started off the touching post. “Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having.”

She continued, “Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!!”

The singer also revealed that she was introduced to the artist by none other than her manager Scooter Braun. “Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha,” she revealed. “Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us!”

The artist himself, Alessandro Capozzi, couldn’t help but share his gratitude with Lovato as well. “Thank you so much Demi. I am so happy to hear that it was an amazing experience for you,” he commented on her post. “You are an incredible human. I could see you went through a lot and how that shaped you into becoming such a confident and strong woman. As I already told you, I love your energy. Cannot wait to work again with you.”

The musician has already had a pretty successful start to her 2020. From singing at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl, to the announcement of her new Quibi talk show Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, it seems like she’s doing better than ever.

No doubt that 2020 is quickly becoming the year of Demi Lovato.