Demi Lovato’s New Single ”I Love Me” Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The cat’s outta’ the bag.

Demi Lovato announced earlier today that new music is on the way. On Instagram, the artist shared what could be album artwork for her single, writing, “Couldn’t keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday.”

In January, a source told E! News the 27-year-old singer “has been working very hard on new music since last year.”

The source added, “She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day. She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer, Fall at the latest.”

If Demi’s slated for a Summer release, then it’s safe to assume she’s well on her way with releasing a new single by the end of this week—at least we hope.

The insider also shared with us that “she had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through music.”

“Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way,” the insider added. “Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect.”

Fans may recall Demi hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

But after her latest triumphant returns to the stage—the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl and performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards—it’s safe to say Demi is ready to get back into the game.

We can’t wait to have “I Love Me” on repeat!