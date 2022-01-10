Demi Lovato’s rehab stint was completed ‘to get the year started on the right foot,’ according to a source.

Demi Lovato completed her rehab stint ‘to get the year started on the right foot,’ according to a source.

Demi Lovato has returned home after completing a rehab program over the holidays.

According to ET, the 29-year-old singer “recently completed a rehab stint in Utah and is now back in Los Angeles,” according to a source.

“They wanted to get back on track and recently swore off being California Sober,” the source said, adding that Demi’s friends and family were there to support them during their rehab stay.

“They wanted to start the year off on a good foot, and this stay helped them do that,” the source said of Lovato.

The news was first reported by PageSix, and Us Weekly later reported that Lovato “will have a sober living companion [with]them during this transition,” and that “it was their decision to go back to rehab,” according to the outlet.

Lovato’s publicist has been contacted for comment by ET.

Lovato announced on social media in December that they were no longer California sober, writing on their Instagram Story, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

“The only way to be sober is to be sober.”

Lovato first made headlines for their sobriety in March, when their docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, was released, following their overdose in 2018.

After admitting to “smoking weed and drinking in moderation,” they raised eyebrows.

“I think the term that I most identify with is California sober,” they said in a March interview with CBS Sunday Morning, “because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not.”

Lovato, who debuted a completely shaved buzz cut last month, shared a photo of renowned tattoo artist Doctor Woo giving them a tattoo on their head on their Instagram Story just hours after the news of their latest rehab stint broke.

The photo was taken at 2:35 p.m.

Lovato flaunted her giant black spider tattoo about a half-hour later.

With two laughing emojis, they captioned it, “By @_dr_woo_” and “Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease.”

Check out the video below for more on Lovato’s sobriety journey.

