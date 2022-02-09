Denis Villeneuve, director of ‘Dune,’ Explains Why the Film Is Still Relevant

Denis Villeneuve, the director of ‘Dune,’ explains why the film is still relevant.

The ability to reflect real-life issues through the lens of a fantastical world is sci-fi’s greatest asset.

As a result, Dune 2021 is able to stay true to Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel while also speaking to a modern audience.

Despite all of the talk about “spice” and the current political climate, director Denis Villeneuve claims that the film — which received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture — has a lot on his mind that is relevant to today.

When Dune was first published in 1965, it addressed current events.

In addition to its social commentary, the novel became a foundation for virtually all subsequent science fiction.

George Lucas, in particular, has acknowledged Herbert’s influence on the Star Wars saga’s creation.

Dune’s use of Middle-Eastern and Islamic iconography, for example, has naturally aged poorly.

However, Villeneuve set out to keep the central story while updating other aspects of the world in which it takes place in his two-part adaptation of Herbert’s Dune.

Keeping the themes in place is a big part of it.

Denis Villeneuve reveals his favorite shot from ‘Dune,’ and how it pays homage to Frank Herbert’s novel.

The world of Dune revolves around a resource known as “spice,” which could be any number of things in real life, but Villeneuve believes the film speaks directly to the ongoing climate change crisis, as he told Vanity Fair.

“Regardless of your beliefs, the Earth is changing, and we must adapt.”

As a result, I believe Dune was written in the twentieth century.

It was a hazy depiction of the reality of oil, capitalism, and Earth’s exploitation — or overexploitation.

Things have only gotten worse since then.

It’s a coming-of-age story as well as a call to action for young people.”

Dune arrived in theaters at a time when young people are more engaged in activism and politics than they have been since perhaps Herbert’s novel was published.

The plot of Villeneuve’s film hinges on young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) inspiring positive change in the world.

Perhaps this is why the film has such a strong following.

Themes at the forefront elevate Dune from popcorn entertainment to something a little deeper, similar to other sci-fi epics.

And the 94th Academy Awards, without a doubt…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.