Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Total Peace’ with the Science-Fiction Project: ‘Dune Is My World’

Why Denis Villeneuve, the director of ‘Dune,’ felt ‘Total Peace’ with the Sci-Fi Project: ‘Dune Is My World’

Creating a sci-fi epic like Dune would intimidate most filmmakers.

After all, many consider Frank Herbert’s novel to be one of the most influential works in modern science fiction and fantasy, including the Star Wars franchise.

Despite this, no previous Dune adaptation has managed to capture the complexity of Herbert’s world as well as Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film.

His film, Dune: Part One, wowed critics and audiences alike, earning him ten Academy Award nominations.

Most remarkably, Villeneuve handled the task of bringing Dune back to life with ease.

August 32nd on Earth, Villeneuve’s first film, was released in 1998, and he followed it up with Maelström, another Canadian film.

Despite the fact that neither of those films was a commercial success in the United States, the director’s visual flair grew in his next two films.

Incendies, his fourth film, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature (then Best Foreign Language Film) in 2010.

Villeneuve made his Hollywood debut in 2013 with the thriller Prisoners, which starred Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Viola Davis.

Enemy, a smaller film directed by Villeneuve and starring Gyllenhaal, was released the same year.

In 2015, Sicario debuted.

Villeneuve’s foray into sci-fi with Arrival in 2016 — and the visual and narrative scope of Blade Runner 2049 that followed — helped him gain the confidence he needed for Dune.

Denis Villeneuve reveals his favorite shot from ‘Dune,’ and how it pays homage to Frank Herbert’s novel.

Blade Runner 2049 received a lot of positive feedback.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned a disappointing (dollar)92 million domestically, despite a (dollar)150 million budget.

Nonetheless, Villeneuve was able to take on his dream project in Dune thanks to the experience he gained while making that film.

He believes that his experiences making Arrival and then Blade Runner 2049 were preparing him for his vision of Herbert’s iconic novel, as he told Vulture in 2017.

“By taking the time to make these films, I was able to express a part of myself that comes from a place of deep, deep pleasure.”

When I get to go in this direction, I feel completely at ease.

… I have no idea how to do Spider-Man.

Superman was a character I had never heard of before.

My world was not like that.

My world is Dune.

That’s something I’m capable of.”

Given the positive response to his Dune, it appears that the majority of fans and critics…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.