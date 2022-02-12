Denise Richards’ Relationship With Her Daughter Sami Is Still ‘Strained,’ She Says: ‘It’s Very Difficult’

I’m going to wait it out.

Denise Richards and her eldest daughter, Sami, are still at odds after she moved in with Charlie Sheen.

On the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast on Friday, February 11, the 50-year-old actress said, “Obviously, I would love for her to live with me.”

“She has lived with me for all these years, but I believe it is extremely difficult to raise teenagers nowadays, especially in Los Angeles.”

“There are certain rules and I enforce them” in her home, according to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, whereas “there are different rules in that house and that’s OK” when Sheen, 56, is in charge.

From 2002 to 2006, Richards was married to Wall Street actor Michael Douglas.

Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, are the children of the ex-couple.

(In 2011, the Illinois native adopted her daughter Eloise.)

Sheen is the father of 12-year-old twins Bob and Max, whom he shares with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

While both of their daughters had previously lived with Richards, things changed in September 2021 when Sami claimed on TikTok that she had been “trapped” in an “abusive home” while living with her mother and her husband Aaron Phypers.

“Now: finally out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school:),” Sami said at the time.

Later that month, Sheen confirmed that his eldest daughter had moved in with him and was no longer attending school.

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Richards was “saddened” by the situation but “very much loves her daughter.”

Sami chose to live with her father because he has a different approach to parenting.”

When it came to parenting styles, the Real Girl Next Door author and the Two and a Half Men alum “weren’t on the same page from the start,” she said on Friday.

Unfortunately, Richards’ relationship with her oldest child was hampered by their differing perspectives.

“My friendship with her is strained.

“It’s extremely difficult,” the former Bravo star admitted on the podcast.

“I’m confident, though, that we’ll get back to where we were.”

