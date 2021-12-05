Denise Richards, star of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ pays tribute to her mother, Joni Richards, who passed away recently.

Denise Richards plays ‘tough gal’ Shauna on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She, on the other hand, has a sensitive heart in real life.

She recently showed how sensitive she is by paying tribute to her late mother, Joni.

Richards’ mother passed away in 2007 from a cancerous tumor.

Denise Richards, who starred on The Bold and the Beautiful, was very close to her mother when she was a child.

People reported that she was devastated when she died in 2007.

Richards’ representative, Jill Fritzo, confirmed at the time that Richards would not be issuing a statement in the wake of her mother’s death.

Richards’ mother, Joni, died after a “long battle with cancer,” according to Fritzo, and she was “surrounded by friends and family” when she died.

Richards was also scheduled to guest-host an episode of The View at the time.

However, her appearance on the popular daytime talk show was postponed due to her mother’s death.

Richards also admitted that losing her mother was “painful,” and that she was raising money for MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where her mother was receiving treatment at the time.

Richards used Instagram on November 30 to pay tribute to her mother on the 14th anniversary of her death.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress shared a photo of her mother with Richards’ two daughters, whose father is Charlie Sheen, and wrote a caption about how much she missed her.

She wrote, “One of my favorite pictures of you mom.”

“You adored being Nana to all the grandkids.

I can’t believe it’s been 14 years since we lost you here and found you in heaven as our angel.

It’s not getting any easier without you.

I adore you and miss you terribly.

There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t…

