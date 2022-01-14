Denzel Washington on Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy Drama: “It Was Nothing” Denzel Washington on Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy Drama: “It Was Nothing”

“It Was Nothing,” Denzel Washington says of Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy drama.

Denzel Washington claims that his previous Grey’s Anatomy directing job is being exaggerated.

Following actress Ellen Pompeo’s recollection of Washington “going ham” during a line improvisation, the White House quickly debunked any allegations of wrongdoing.

“It was nothing at all,” the Oscar winner said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Friday, January.

“I try to be,” Washington added with a smile when asked if he thought he was a class act.

This isn’t always the case.

“I believe I was in that situation.”

On her Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo podcast in September 2021, Pompeo recalled a scene in which she yelled an improvised line to another character during an emotional scene.

“I was like, ‘When you apologize, look at me.'”

‘Look at me,’ she yelled at the actor at one point during the scene.

“And that wasn’t part of the conversation.”

Denzel, on the other hand, went all out on my arse.

‘I’m the director,’ he said.

‘Please don’t tell him what to do.’

“I was like, ‘Listen, motherf–ker, this is my show,'” Pompeo continued.

This is my personal collection.

‘Who are you deceiving?’

Despite the alleged spat, Pompeo insisted that working with Washington on set was an “amazing experience.”

“We didn’t get through it easily,” she concluded, “but that’s what actors are for.”

“Passionate and fiery, and that’s where the magic happens, and that’s where the good stuff happens.”

However, when it comes to his marriage, Washington now prefers to have someone else in charge!

“My spouse directs me,” Washington joked.

“I’ve been cut a few times from that movie, but she hasn’t replaced me yet!”

The star of Macbeth: A Tragedy has also set his sights on working with another legend: Meryl Streep!

What is their ideal role in a team?

Washington teased, “It’ll be a drama.”

The full interview can be seen above.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is now playing in select theaters and will premiere on Apple TV(plus) worldwide today, Jan.

14th.

