Denzel Washington on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘It’s All Good’ — ‘It’s All Good’ Denzel Washington on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘It’s All Good’ Denzel Washington on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Denzel Washington on ‘Grey’s An

Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy': 'It's All Good'

Grey’s Anatomy has had a lot of major talent on and off the screen over the years.

The cast includes well-known actors and actresses, but there have also been some major players behind the scenes.

Shonda Rhimes went from unknown writer to one of the most well-known names in television production thanks to the show.

Other celebrities, on the other hand, have had behind-the-scenes roles on the show.

Denzel Washington, who directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, was one of these A-listers who ended up doing behind-the-scenes work.

Denzel Washington not only directed an episode, but he was so dedicated to the show that he clashed with lead actress Ellen Pompeo.

So, what happened, and which episode did he direct, for those who want to see his take on the show?

Denzel Washington has directed and produced films before, but never for television. Washington made his directorial debut in 2002 with Antwone Fisher, a film he wrote and directed.

Washington also starred in this film, which was well received by critics and earned him several awards.

He’s also directed a few other films that have received similar critical acclaim.

As a result, it appears that Washington will fare well in his transition from film to television.

Pompeo, on the other hand, had a different impression of the situation.

According to Insider, Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington got into a fight over a script change.

Pompeo claims she became frustrated with Washington’s direction and declared, “Listen motherf—er, this is my show.”

This is my personal collection.

“Who are you kidding? You don’t even know where the bathroom is,” Pompeo later admitted.

However, she continues to claim that Washington “doesn’t know s–t about directing television.”

Washington has proven himself as a director, but with Pompeo, he may have had his first experience with a power struggle.

“I’m the director,” Washington declared after the brawl.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” and “going ham on [her]ass,” according to Pompeo.

That’s how Pompeo recalls it, at least.

Though it’s not impossible that what she claims happened did, Washington has largely denied it.

He hasn’t explicitly stated that it never happened, but he has stated that he has no recollection of what occurred while directing Grey’s Anatomy.

Even if he remembers it, it doesn’t appear that there are any resentments between Washington and the rest of the country…

