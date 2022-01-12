Denzel Washington was inspired to keep acting by Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)

Inspired by one of the all-time greats of cinema.

Denzel Washington reflects on the influence of Sidney Poitier on his life and career.

While promoting his upcoming Shakespearean drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, Washington spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about his friendship with Poitier, who died on Thursday at the age of 94.

“Needless to say, he was a mentor, an example, and a friend; he was someone who had been there, walked the walk, and talked the talk,” Washington, 67, said.

“I was doing a play when I [first]met him, and he came backstage and said, ‘You know, you’re good,'” says the actor.

“All I needed to hear was Sidney Poitier say to some 20-year-old, ‘Hey, you’re good,'” Washington explained.

If he believes I am, then I must have something.”

Washington famously stood at the podium while accepting an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Training Day in 2002, and acknowledged Poitier, whom he had earlier that evening presented with an Honorary Award.

Poitier rose to his feet after receiving a standing ovation for his acknowledgement.

Many have speculated that Poitier was, in a sense, passing on a torch to Washington at that time.

The actor, on the other hand, claims he didn’t feel that way “at the time.”

“At the time, I didn’t believe it.”

With a laugh, he added, “I haven’t thought about it like that since then.”

“All I’m trying to do is do good work.”

Following Poitier’s death on Thursday, Washington issued a statement to ET in which she paid tribute to the legendary actor’s legacy.

“It was an honor to have Sidney Poitier as a friend.

He was a gentle man who helped us all by opening doors that had been shut for years.

God bless him and his loved ones.”

Poitier’s encouraging words to a young Washington sparked a career that has seen Washington win two Oscars and be nominated eight times.

His latest performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth has also gotten a lot of Oscar buzz.

The film, which is based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth and stars four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand, is now playing in select theaters and will be available to stream on Apple TV(plus) starting January.

the fourteenth

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED: