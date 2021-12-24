Deon boasts about “buying up blocks” and promotes real estate after foreclosure in “Doubling Down With the Derricos.”

Following his home foreclosure, Deon Derrico of Down With the Derricos boasted about “buying up blocks” and promoted his real estate business.

In an Instagram post, the TLC star announced his new business venture.

Deon posted a photo of himself in front of a house and separate garage on Instagram on Thursday.

The star of Doubling Down With the Derricos wore a hoodie with his last name on it, as well as a beanie and sunglasses.

“One of my many passions from a child through this current day was and has always been Real Estate investing into houses and commercial property!!” he wrote in the caption.

“What a blessing it has been to me and my family thanks to @nesha928 and Chris Emerson, my brother from another mother, who loved me enough to teach me the ropes over 25 years ago!!!

“At a time, I’ll buy blocks.”

“If you or someone you know owns a home and is in need of saving their home, please DM me, that’s one of my areas of expertise!” Deon continued.

“It’s very likely that I’ll be able to find a workable solution for your situation… any and all communication between a distressed home owner and me about your housing situation is completely confidential!”

Deon, who had previously announced that his TLC show would be renewed for a third season, revealed the news after experiencing financial difficulties.

Deon and his 41-year-old wife Karen’s home in North Las Vegas, Nevada, where they live with their 14 children, was foreclosed on.

According to court papers filed in March 2020, the patriarch filed a petition for foreclosure mediation assistance after the home he purchased in 2015 went into default a month prior.

The filing was intended to provide a “last resort remedy” for the homeowner to avoid foreclosure and the loss of his or her home through a mediation process involving negotiations between the lender and the owner.

The parties were assigned a mediator, but court documents show they were unable to reach an agreement on a loan modification, and the talks were ended.

The request for foreclosure mediation assistance was denied, and the foreclosure would proceed as usual.

In February 2021, Deon filed a complaint against US Bank National Association.

The foreclosure sale was supposed to take place on March 12, 2021, but he claimed that the date was “inappropriate.”

Karen and her children, according to the father of 14, live in the house full-time.

Deon then sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the foreclosure, but the motion was denied in February.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.