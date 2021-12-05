Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Baby No. 2 in Secret

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter are expecting their first child.

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter had never publicly announced that they were expecting another child, so when their third daughter was born, fans were taken aback.

According to The Players’ Tribune, the media company founded by the former baseball player, Derek, 47, and Hannah, 31, secretly welcomed River Rose, their third daughter, on Thursday, December 2.

“Congratulations, Derek and @hannahbjeter, on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, who was born on December 3rd.”

On Saturday, December 4, the site’s official Twitter account posted “2.”

With the new addition, the retired baseball player now has three daughters.

River is the younger sister of Bella, who is four, and Story, who is two.

The Players’ Tribune also announced their births, which took place in August 2017 and January 2019, respectively.

Derek gushed about how happy he was to be a dad shortly after Story was born.

In April 2019, the athlete told US Weekly exclusively, “[It’s] awesome.”

“People always say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it’s true.

I’m overjoyed.

I’ve been blessed with two lovely daughters, and I can’t wait to watch them grow up.”

Derek and Hannah, who married in July 2016 after dating for two years, made a rare appearance with Bella and Story in September when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

During his acceptance speech at the Cooperstown, New York, event, the New Jersey native paid tribute to the Jeter women.

“Hannah, Bella, and Story are my three beautiful daughters.

This day, you know, brings my playing career to a close, which was my first dream,” the former New York Yankee said at the time.

“You know, I’m living another life through you all, with you all.”

“I love you so much,” he continued, “and nothing in my life has been more fulfilling than building our future and our family together.”

The couple lives in Miami with their growing family, far from the spotlight.

An insider told Us exclusively a month after Bella’s birth that the couple was deliberately “raising her out of the spotlight,” and that the New Jersey native was “already a pro with Bella and has been.”

