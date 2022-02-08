Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s The Power Couple Dressing and Confidence Boosting Guide

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s The Power Couple’s Confidence Boosting Guide

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, fans of Dancing With the Stars, discuss fashion, their Express campaign, and more.

Despite the fact that we are still in the midst of winter, spring fashion has arrived.

Derek Hough, a judge on Dancing with the Stars, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a So You Think You Can Dance alum, have teamed up with Express for their latest campaign, (hashtag)ExpressYou.

The (hashtag)ExpressYou campaign encourages Express customers to use social media to share their passions.

Derek and Hayley spoke with E! about their love for Express, their fashion must-haves, confidence building, and teamwork.

“We’re super excited about the campaign, and we’re even more excited because we’re doing it together,” Derek said.

That distinguishes it for us.

It’s our first joint campaign, and we’re smitten.”

E! : What do you enjoy most about shopping at Express?DH: I’ve been a long-time customer of Express.

I love the bright colors and amazing outfits, but as a dancer, I need to be able to move freely in comfortable, stretchy fabric.

Express clothing allows you to do virtually anything.

They look great and are extremely comfortable.

Wearing stiff clothes as a dancer is the equivalent of nails on a chalkboard.

Express gives you a great deal of flexibility.

HE: I keep shopping at Express because their products are so versatile.

You can put together an outfit for any occasion, and my favorite part is that there are so many pieces that can be worn to work one day and out on the town the next.

They have a large selection of items that can be worn in a variety of situations.

E! : Tell me about your Express campaign.DH: Being a dancer is all about self-expression, self-expression, and confidence.

Confidence isn’t something you possess, as I always say.

Confidence is something you cultivate.

You do things that make you feel like you can…

