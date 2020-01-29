Derek Hough Defends Julianne Hough’s “Crazy” Energy Healing Video

Derek Hough is speaking out in defense of his sister, Julianne Hough, regarding her headline-making viral video.

Over the last few days, footage of the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been making the rounds on social media, showing her participating in an energy healing demonstration with Dr. John Amaral. In the video, taken this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Julianne could be heard letting out what sounded like an orgasmic scream as the doctor’s hand hovered over her body. At the same time, Julianne’s body reacted to the doctor’s floating hand by moving up and down.

During the demonstration, which was broadcast on Facebook, Julianne, 31, explained, “I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be.”

Julianne, the CEO of health and wellness movement Kinrgy, added, “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”

After the demonstration appeared online, a clip of Julianne’s reaction was posted on social media with the caption, “Gonna tell my kids this is ‘The Exorcist.'”

In the comments of the post, Julianne’s brother Derek wrote, “This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind.”

And, even though commenters have been divided over the video, Julianne is having the last laugh. In response to the caption about The Exorcist, Julianne commented, “I thought the same thing when I first saw it too!”

The “Transform” singer, who really has been going through a transitional period in her life, also added a laughing emoji.