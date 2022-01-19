Derek Hough was snubbed for the Gene Kelly biopic, which disappointed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans.

Derek Hough was snubbed for a Gene Kelly biopic, which disappointed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans.

After years of paying homage to his idol Gene Kelly, fans of Dancing with the Stars assumed Derek Hough would play the legendary hoofer in the much-anticipated biopic.

Fans were disappointed, however, when Hough was not chosen for the difficult role.

“Disappointed that Derek didn’t get the role of Gene Kelly for the upcoming biopic,” they wrote on social media.

As a dancer, Gene Kelly had a huge influence on Hough.

Throughout his professional career, he has paid tribute to the legendary hoofer numerous times.

During season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, Hough and celebrity partner Bethany Mota paid tribute to Kelly by performing a rendition of his iconic Singin’ in the Rain routine.

Patricia Kelly, Kelly’s widow, gave Hough a plaque with a production still of her husband performing the infamous routine in 1951.

She also included a September note.

“Thank you for keeping Gene’s legacy alive,” it said in 2014.

In a Broadway production of the musical Singin’ in the Rain, Hough was to play Don Lockwood, Kelly’s role.

However, due to a scarcity of theaters, the project has been put on hold indefinitely.

“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Hough wrote in a statement to Playbill.

“I had planned to be immersed in rehearsals for Singin’ in the Rain on Broadway this fall, but due to the success of the current shows, that project has been delayed because there simply isn’t a theatre available; however, Singin’ in the Rain is still very much a part of my plans.”

In 2015, Hough had the opportunity to perform the routine as part of the Radio City Music Hall’s New York Spring Spectacular.

On Reddit, fans of Dancing with the Stars reacted to Hough’s rejection.

In 2007, Hough began her involvement with the reality dance competition series.

Hough has since won two Emmy Awards for his DWTS choreography.

In 2016, he departed the show.

In 2020, Hough returned to DWTS as a replacement for Len Goodman, the show’s head judge.

Goodman was unable to return for Season 29 due to travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic between England and the United States.

In 2021, the show’s 30th season featured Hough, Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli as judges.

Fans were outraged by the decision not to…

