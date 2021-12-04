Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child.

“Congratulations, Derek and @hannahbjeter, on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, who was born on December 3rd.

On Saturday, December 2, the MLB legend announced on Twitter that he had founded The Players’ Tribune, a new media company.

The Players’ Tribune also announced the births of the couple’s older daughters, Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 2.

Derek and Hannah, a model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, had kept their third child’s pregnancy a secret.

The birth of their newborn daughter was kept a secret.

There was also no photo of the baby released.

Derek and Hannah, who have been married since 2016, haven’t shared many pictures of their daughters or details about their personal lives.

Derek was notified by phone that he had been chosen for induction into the MLB Hall of Fame, according to a video released by The Players Tribune in 2020.

While sitting with Hannah, their two daughters, and the retired player’s parents, he received the call.

Derek was accompanied by the entire group to the Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown, NY, in September.

“Hannah, Bella, and Story, my three daughters.

During his speech, the athlete said, “You know, today puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream.”

“You know, I’m living another life through you all, with you all.”

“I couldn’t be luckier—let me say it again, let me clarify—I couldn’t be luckier that our paths crossed when they did,” he later said to his wife.

I adore you, and nothing in my life has been more fulfilling than working with you to build our future and family.”

