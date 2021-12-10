Derek Jeter’s Favorite Raising Daughters With Wife Hannah Jeter Quotes

Derek Jeter’s adorable daughters! The former professional baseball player and his wife, Hannah Jeter, adore being parents to three beautiful daughters.

In 2012, the athlete began dating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and three years later, he proposed to Hannah.

In a November 2015 Player’s Tribune post, the New Jersey native confirmed their engagement by using the term “fiancée.”

“As a new dog owner, I had no idea what I was getting myself into.”

Derek wrote of his dog at the time, “He was a Christmas gift last year from my fiancée, whose family had Mastiffs growing up.”

“In my entire life, I’ve never had a pet.”

“Their relationship works because they are both supportive and sweet to each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the couple’s wedding, adding, “They almost never fight.”

Derek is completely smitten with her.

Derek’s friends are envious of his fiancée because he thinks she’s beautiful, sweet, and sexy.”

Hannah explained to Maxim in March 2015 that she has made a conscious effort to keep their relationship private.

She said at the time, “I feel obligated to share every other aspect of my life.”

“It’s that one part that people don’t understand, but that’s exactly how we want it.”

The only way to keep it safe is to avoid talking about it.”

In July 2016, the couple married in California.

“They walked around holding hands and looking ecstatic after the ceremony,” a source told Us after the event.

The retired MLB player broke the news to Player’s Tribune when the couple started expanding their family the following year.

Bella arrived in August of 2017, and Story arrived in January of 2019.

Hannah kept her pregnancy a secret until River was born in December 2021.

In November 2019, the model explained to The Editorialist why she prefers to “go into hiding” while pregnant, saying that maintaining a social media presence has never “felt natural” to her.

“I know it’s required in my line of work, and I have no choice when it’s part of a contract.”

But a lot of people post their kids and husbands, which I will never do,” the former Project Runway: Junior host told the publication.

