Derek Peth, alum of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ married Saffron Vadher.

Derek Peth, alum of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ weds Saffron Vadher.

Derek Peth and model Saffron Vadher, who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, have married.

On Monday, the newlyweds announced their marriage on Instagram, revealing they married in January.

"Mr. and Mrs.

“Peth!!! 14012021,” he captioned his Instagram post.

In the photo, the couple is seen lying in bed, holding up their rings for the camera.

The wedding announcement comes just a week after Peth and Vadher announced that they had bought a house together.

The 35-year-old reality TV star captioned a photo of him and the model standing outside their home, “We bought a house!!! just needs a coat of paint and she’ll be good as new.”

The Bachelor Nation alum revealed that he proposed in November 2020.

Peth exclaimed, “Ohhhh!” as he zoomed in on his fiancée’s engagement ring in a video posted on his Instagram Story at the time.

Peth also shared a video of his love flaunting her new bling in another post.

He captioned the photo with, “I can’t wait to spend eternity with you, Saffie.”

“She is the most beautiful, kind, and loving partner and teammate I could ever wish for.”

“She said yes!!” Peth tweeted about the news.

In June of that year, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

During Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016, Peth made his Bachelor Nation debut.

Peth became engaged to Taylor Noland in 2017 after joining Bachelor in Paradise.

In 2018, the couple called off their engagement.

Peth returned to Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, continuing his journey.

