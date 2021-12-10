Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King Speak Out on Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict

Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King Discuss the Guilty Verdict in Josh Duggar’s Trial

The trial of Josh Duggar concluded today with a guilty verdict.

On Wednesday, the jury deliberated before asking to return on Thursday to continue deliberating on the evidence.

The second day’s deliberations were brief.

The jury had returned a guilty verdict by lunchtime in Arkansas.

The Duggar family is now issuing statements, with Amy Duggar King and Derick Dillard, two of the family’s most vehement critics, among the first to speak out.

Shortly after the guilty verdict was read, Amy Duggar King made a public statement on Twitter.

Amy addressed her family directly today after praying for healing for the judge and juror.

Since the start of Josh Duggar’s trial, the Duggar family cousin has been vocal about her feelings, claiming that she has been unable to speak out about her family because of a non-disclosure agreement she signed.

Amy has never discussed the agreement in any detail.

Family fans believe she signed the document to appear on the family’s first reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

Amy recently revealed that she and her mother were both deceived about what happened inside the Duggar household.

The molestation that occurred in the Duggar household when Josh was still a teenager was the subject of the revelation.

Amy asked her followers to pray for the children’s justice as jury deliberations began yesterday.

She also expressed her support for “team Jill” on Instagram Stories.

The Dillards chose a more measured response on their blog, while Amy responded to the verdict with a tweet.

Jill and Derick have both spoken out about their feud with the Duggars.

Jill recently spoke about her decision to keep her distance for her mental health.

Despite this, the duo was present when the verdict was announced.

For the duration of the trial, Derick was present in court.

May the daughters who were abused feel validated. You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) December 9, 2021