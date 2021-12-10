Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar React to Josh Duggar’s Trial’s ‘Justice’

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar React to Josh Duggar’s ‘Justice’

According to CBS News, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

On each count, the former reality star faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to (dollar)250,000.

Following the jury’s decision, various Duggar family members have expressed their thoughts on the outcome.

Derick Dillard and his wife Jill Duggar, who star in the hit show Counting On, released a statement saying they had attended several days of the trial.

“Among other things, we just wanted to see the facts for ourselves,” Dillard told PEOPLE. “America is the best country to get justice,” he added.

Prosecutors claimed Duggar used his workplace’s internet to download child sexual abuse materials, some of which depicted sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

The prosecution rested its case Monday and the defense rested Tuesday in the federal trial in Arkansas, which began last week.

The jury met on Wednesday to try to reach a decision, but they were unable to do so by the end of the day, causing the proceedings to be extended into Thursday.

Defense witness and forensic computer analyst Michele Bush testified that the child sexual abuse materials found on Duggar’s computer could have been downloaded by someone else or remotely placed onto the workplace computer.

According to KNWA-TV, Bush’s credibility was questioned when she admitted to prosecutors that the 10 years of experience she claimed as a forensic computer analyst included time spent as a college student. Bush was also grilled by the prosecution over her claim that she had testified in court as an expert witness numerous times, admitting under questioning that the Duggar case may have been her first.

TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after Duggar’s molestation scandal became public in 2015.

