Derick Dillard Exposes the Unseen Jim Bob Duggar: ‘His Manipulation Has Resulted in What Is Akin to Human Trafficking,’ he claims.

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Derrick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband and a former Counting On star, has slammed Jim Bob Duggar, his father-in-law.

Following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict in his child pornography case — and on the day of Jim Bob’s Arkansas senate primary — Derick took to social media to warn people that Jim Bob can’t be trusted.

On Tuesday, December 14, a special primary was held in Arkansas State Senate District 7 after Republican Lance Eads resigned to pursue another opportunity.

There were six candidates in total: four Republicans and two Democrats.

One of the names on the ballot will be familiar to Counting On fans.

Duggar was one of four Republican candidates running for president in 2022, where he would face the Democratic nominee.

The winner of that election will be Arkansas’ 7th district’s next state senator.

On election day in Arkansas, candidates and their supporters were active on social media.

Jim Bob’s former best friend Jim Holt and his son-in-law Derick Dillard, on the other hand, issued a surprise warning.

Former Arkansas state senator Jim Holt took to Facebook on election day to inform his friends that he would not be endorsing any candidate.

He did make it clear, however, that Jim Bob would not be getting his vote.

Josh also accused the former 19 Kids and Counting star of perjury during his evidentiary hearing.

“I can say this, and it hurts me to say it: when Jim Bob Duggar asked to court our daughter, he lied to me about his son’s true identity,” Holt wrote.

“On November 29, 2021, it was clear he lied on the witness stand.”

According to Holt, Jim Bob testified that Bobye Holt was a past elder at their church between 2003 and 2006.

The church, on the other hand, “never had women elders — ever” before 2006.

“When I served with Jim Bob from 2001 to 2002, he was always conservative in many areas; my concern is that if he lied to his BEST FRIEND and lied UNDER OATH, will he lie to YOU?”

“Judge Wisely,” wrote Holt.

Jim Holt’s post was shocking, but it was in line with his wife Bobye’s court testimony.

