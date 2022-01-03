Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, accuses Jim Bob Duggar of ‘Manipulation’ and being ‘Verbally Abusive’ in the midst of a growing family feud.

The Duggar family has been in the public eye for more than a decade, but recent years have cast the former reality stars in a more negative light.

Some members of the Duggar family have rallied to his side with words of support, while others have been vocal in their disapproval, as Josh Duggar’s actions have caused a worldwide scandal.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Josh Duggar’s sister, and her husband Derick have both made headlines in recent months.

Jim Bob Duggar, Derick Dillard’s father-in-law, has been openly chastised by Derick Dillard, who has accused him of being manipulative and “verbally abusive.”

Derick and Jill Dillard have had a long-running feud with the Duggars.

Jill Dillard and her husband announced their departure from the family’s hit reality show Counting On in 2017.

Some fans assumed the two were leaving because of Derick Dillard’s controversial comments about fellow TLC member Jazz Jennings.

The couple, on the other hand, claimed that they were leaving the show for personal reasons.

Derick and Jill Dillard took to YouTube in October 2020 to claim that they left the reality show because they “had to choose between our family goals and filming,” and that Jim Bob Duggar, the family patriarch, never paid them for the time they spent filming Counting On.

According to The List, Derick and Jill Dillard have remained estranged from the Duggar family and are actively involved in couple’s counseling to keep in touch.

In a scathing post, DerickDillard accuses Jim Bob Duggar of “manipulation” and “verbal abuse” pic.twitter.comwQHXpp5rNl.

According to a recent Facebook comment Dillard made on a family friend’s post, Derick Dillard still has a grudge against his father-in-law.

According to E! Online, Dillard wrote, “I used to have a lot of respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years.”

“Unfortunately, the extent to which this man’s manipulation and deception will go for his own gain at the expense of others has only become clearer to us over time.”

“When confronted privately, he is not humble, but defensive and verbally abusive,” Dillard continued.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.