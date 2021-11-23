Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, admits they went on their first date “unchaperoned,” defying Jim Bob’s rules.

The couple has become estranged from Jill’s family and has engaged in activities that do not align with the patriarch’s beliefs.

It all started when Derick posted a few throwback photos of himself and his wife on Instagram, including one of the two riding a motorcycle.

“I started dating my best friend @jillmdillard 8 years ago today while working on the other side of the world!” he wrote.

“I had a great time on our unguided motorcycle ride around the neighborhood.

And I cherish the extra week we had over Thanksgiving, which allowed us to spend more quality time together and get to know each other better.”

“If I had a GED in knowing you then, I want a Ph.D in 50 years!” he added.

“Aww! You’re the best man in the whole world!” Jill commented on the 32-year-old’s post.

“Love this and your love story!! Happy Anniversary!!” said rebel cousin Amy, who also chimed in.

Jim Bob, 56, and his wife, Michelle, have established strict family rules that reflect their Christian beliefs.

Abstinence until marriage, no use of birth control, and women are not allowed to show their legs or dress in revealing ways are just a few of the rules.

On a date with a significant other, they must also be accompanied by a chaperone.

Jill and Derick, like Amy, have stood up to Jim Bob’s rules, and the two don’t seem to run into him very often.

Derick had previously claimed that Jill hadn’t visited her parents’ nearby home in two years.

“…We actually haven’t been over there in awhile, probably like a couple years, other than to check the mail,” Jill, 30, explained in a YouTube video to fans.

“But there are some limitations,” she says, “but we also feel like in this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health and other things.”

“Our threshold, as I like to call it, is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us with so much going on in our own lives,” she continued.

“There are a lot of triggers there,” Derick added.

Jill has since adopted a much more laid-back attitude, eschewing modesty and her parents’ strict rules.

She’s also been very forthright about a variety of topics, including her “good sex life,” the fact that she uses birth control, and even the fact that she and Derick play…

