Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, is in the family section for Josh’s trial, where he is embroiled in a nasty feud with Jim Bob and Michelle.

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, is in the family section for Josh’s trial, where he is embroiled in a bitter feud with Jim Bob and Michelle.

Brother-in-law Derick Dillard paid Josh Duggar a visit in court this morning.

According to a Sun reporter at the courthouse, Derick looked dapper as he arrived to court this morning in a navy blue suit, white button down shirt, and red tie.

As he prepares for his wife Jill, who is also Josh’s estranged sister, to testify in her brother’s child pornography trial, the 32-year-old sat on the Duggar family side of the courtroom.

Both Jill and her brother Jedidiah are scheduled to testify this week, but it is unclear whether they will testify for the prosecution or the defense.

Jill and Derick said in May, shortly after Josh’s arrest, that they “hope justice is served” in his brother’s case.

In a 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly, Jill and her sister Jessa revealed that they were two of five female minors Josh allegedly molested in the early 2000s.

“We’re very sad about the whole thing, it’s horrible. It’s all very sad,” Jill said, speaking for the first time since Josh’s arrest.

“Obviously, if there is anything there related to child pornography, we hope that justice is done,” Derick, a law student, added.

“I don’t believe anyone endorses child pornography.”

“We’re sorry for Anna; imagine how you’d feel if it happened to a family member.”

“I can see how difficult it would be.”

Her conservative Christian family is currently estranged from the former Counting On star as her husband and her father, Jim Bob, feud.

The couple has been defying the ultra-conservative family’s strict religious views on birth control, clothing, and parenting since they left Counting On in 2017.

Derick previously claimed that Jim Bob barred them from the Duggar compound and that they were not paid for appearing on the family’s reality show.

Jill gave fans a glimpse into her mood just days before the trial with a telling Instagram Story she shared on Wednesday.

“And the God of good times is still God in bad times,” the quote read.

“And the day’s God is still the night’s God.”

Derick and Jill have always been the family’s outcasts, partaking in activities that run counter to Duggar patriarch Jim Bob’s religious beliefs.

Jill and Derek talked about their sex life on their YouTube channel earlier this year.

“Do you know how you got born? We had a date, and then you started…,” Derek asked his young sons in one scene.

