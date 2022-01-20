Dermatologist and ‘Big Brother’ Winner Dr.

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr

After spending most of his life as a Star Wars fan, Dr.

Will Kirby was offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“9-year-old me is really, really, really proud of the 49-year-old me,” says the season 2 Big Brother winner, who appeared in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter Four.”

The leading dermatologist and chief medical officer of LaserAway, who appears in Mos Espa’s own wretched hive of scum and villainy, Garsa’s Sanctuary, describes his character as a “handsome, wealthy, now retired, former bounty hunter who enjoys his days gambling and drinking in Madam Garsa Fwip’s establishment.”

When it came to outfitting this retired rogue, the production team didn’t skimp.

“World-class costume designer Shawna Trpcic and her team custom made four different outfits for me for various scenes,” he adds.

And it was no coincidence that his final look resembled that of a fellow die-hard fan.

And it was no coincidence that his final look resembled that of a fellow die-hard fan.

“I had lavish kimonos, opulent capes, magnificent obis,” he explains, “and if you look closely, you’ll notice that most of it was repurposed from original Episode II: Attack of The Clones costumes that had been in storage in England for nearly two decades!”

“I’ll eat my blaster if Shawna doesn’t win multiple awards for her work on this series.”

Kirby was as awestruck as anyone who grew up watching space operas when he first arrived on set.

“I’m trying not to give anything away, but I was naturally blown away to be in the presence of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen),” he says of the titular bounty hunter and his partner in crime.

“As soon as they walked onto the set, we all knew we were witnessing a truly unique relationship.”

“Jon Favreau was so unassuming yet confident in overseeing the execution of his vision,” Kirby says of the show’s creator Jon Favreau behind the scenes.

He shares a flirtatious look with one of the other characters, despite the fact that his character has no lines.

