Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond giggle at ‘tight bush’ innuendo as This Morning’s gardening expert dishes out advice

DERMOT O’Leary and Alison Hammond stifled giggles at a cheeky “tight bush” innuendo in today’s This Morning, as the show’s gardening expert dished out advice.

David Domoney appeared on the daytime show live from his Warwickshire garden to give viewers tips on how to makeover their outdoor space.

It was in the segment’s final 30 seconds that David made the remark, when he was talking through the final few plant examples.

He told Dermot and Alison back in the studio: “Buddleias ae another big favourite, of course.

“If you want to have a really tight bush you prune them down very early on in the season.”

While the hosts were not on screen when David made the comment, they could be heard chuckling through their microphones.

And viewers at home were quick to pick up on it, with one tweeting: “I heard @radioleary laugh when he heard ‘tight bush’ #ThisMorning”.

Another wrote: “@AlisonHammond & @radioleary trying not to laugh when he said ‘if you want a really tight bush'”, adding crying with laughter emojis.

Others were just as tickled by the innuendo, flocking to social media to share their own response.

Fans were thrilled to have Alison return as a main presenter for the second week in a row today, this time joined by Dermot instead of Rochelle Humes.

The pair first met in 2002 when Alison was evicted from the Big Brother house, with Dermot the first person to interview her for the reality show’s sister programme Big Brother’s Little Brother.

They couldn’t hide their excitement as they were let loose on the This Morning set today, with Alison joking that show bosses had “left the kids in charge”.

They even concluded today’s opening segment by having a boogie together, with Alison encouraging Dermot to get up on his feet – with the new dad famed for his moves while hosting The X Factor.

Although initially reluctant, Dermot eventually joined in – and the pair were sure to maintain social distancing as they danced around the studio.