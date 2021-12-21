Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball divorced for what reason?

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz split up for what reason?

After more than 20 years of marriage, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz called it quits in 1960.

Lucille filed for divorce, alleging Desi’s “extreme cruelty” and “grievous mental suffering.”

In 1944, the prime-time actress attempted to divorce her on-screen husband due to his binge drinking and infidelity.

The couple reconciled for a time after realizing they could make a lot of money in the entertainment industry by working together on projects.

Lucille was eventually cast in the hit family comedy I Love Lucy in the 1950s, and she is said to have imagined her husband as the only person who could play her on-screen lover in the show.

Sadly, the show was insufficient to save their marriage, and Lucy filed for divorce in 1960.

Lucille Ball is quoted in the book Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as saying, “He was like Jekyll and Hyde.”

He gambled, drank, and hung out with other women.

“It was the same every time — booze and broads.”

It was inevitable.

Things were always changing in my mind.

Desi’s nature, on the other hand, is destructive.”

Desi claims that the reason for their breakup was not because of his binge drinking and womanizing, but because they had spent too much time together.

“I think one of the problems was that we were both working too hard and being together too much,” he wrote in the same book.

“There was no way we could be apart and let things cool down.”

Following their divorce, they continued to work together as business partners.

The rock star couple was married for 20 years, with six of those years spent on-screen as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy.

Lucille and Desi had two children together before their rocky marriage ended: Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.

The ex-couple stayed in touch and collaborated on a few other projects.

Desi died in 1986, and Lucille passed away in 1989.