Desi Arnaz Described His and Lucille Ball’s ‘Beautiful Night’ After Their Wedding

During their 20-year marriage, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the late stars of I Love Lucy, had many ups and downs.

Arnaz and Ball, on the other hand, said they have fond memories of their wedding day.

Here’s what Arnaz had to say about their “beautiful night” following their wedding.

Arnaz said he was “madly in love” with Ball and wanted to marry her as soon as possible in his book, A Book.

In Greenwich, Connecticut, he and Ball decided to be married by a judge.

Arnaz was so eager to marry that he neglected to purchase a wedding ring.

His business manager and agent went to a “five-and-dime store” to purchase a ring because it was a weekend and all the jewelry stores were closed.

After the ceremony, Arnaz had to rush back to the Roxy because he had a show to perform.

He knew he’d be late, so he called the manager and explained that he couldn’t make it because he was getting married.

Ball and Arnaz were able to get to the Roxy quickly thanks to the judge who presided over the ceremony arranging a motorcycle escort.

The judge wanted Arnaz and Ball’s wedding day to be special, so he arranged for them to be married at a nearby country club rather than at his office.

According to Arnaz, the judge even called ahead and instructed the staff to chill champagne and set up floral arrangements.

Arnaz and Ball were greeted by photographers and fans as soon as they returned to New York.

When Arnaz and Ball arrived at the Roxy, they were met with a warm reception.

He claims that the audience applauded them and threw rice for good fortune.

“When they turned on the spotlights, it looked like a snowstorm, and we saw this cascade of rice coming down from way up in the last tier onto the stage,” wrote Arnaz.

Ball and Arnaz’s wedding party was held at a restaurant later that night.

He claimed that as soon as they walked in, they were greeted with “The Wedding March.”

In addition, music from Ball’s films was played at the restaurant.

“It was a lovely night,” Arnaz said.

“Exhausting, but beautiful,” Arnaz said of his and Ball’s return to her hotel room, where they didn’t sleep until 6 a.m.

Despite their disagreements, Ball wrote in her book Love, Lucy, that their relationship was…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.