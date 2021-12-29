Desi Arnaz had his own take on ‘What Went Wrong’ in His Lucille Ball Marriage.

I Love Lucy’s Ricky and Lucy Ricardo starred Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, who were adored by fans.

Despite this, their marriage was constantly in the news due to its turbulence, with much of the focus being on Arnaz’s drinking and philandering.

Arnaz reflected on what he believes contributed to their divorce in his memoir.

Arnaz found it ironic that he and Ball had made it a priority early in their marriage to try to work together to avoid being separated too often.

When they got the chance to run a studio and a show together, they realized that constantly being next to each other was a bit much.

“When I think back on our marriage now and ask myself what went wrong,” Arnaz wrote in A Book, “I think one of our problems was that we were both working too hard and were together too much.”

“All day and all night,” says the narrator.

Little squabbles grew into big squabbles.

There was no way of getting away from each other and letting things cool down.”

By 1959, Arnaz had succumbed to the pressures of running Desilu Productions.

He had several lucrative offers to buy the company on the table, but Ball refused to budge.

Arnaz stated, “I wanted to sell.”

“More than ever, I wanted to sell.”

We also had the option to sell.

My partner, I’m sorry to say, refused to sell.”

Why did Desi Arnaz hire Vivian Vance only a week before filming began on ‘I Love Lucy’?

As their fame grew, the I Love Lucy star sensed that Ball wasn’t as accepting of his flaws as she used to be, and that she expected him to project a more public persona.

“She loved me for who I was, whatever I was, whatever good or bad was in me,” the Cuban bandleader explained.

“But by this time, she wanted me to be a little better, to show no flaws at all, because of the prominence we had gained by constantly being in front of the public.”

Arnaz was known for his drinking habits, which he believed Ball was well aware of when they first met.

Her patience with his partying, however, was wearing thin.

He admitted, “I’d always been a drinker.”

“Lucy was well aware of this.

We both got bombed and had a great time the first night we went out.

She was resenting him now…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.