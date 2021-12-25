Desi Arnaz let Frank Sinatra out of his Desilu Productions contract for this career-defining role.

As Ricky and Lucy Ricardo on I Love Lucy, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball rose to fame.

While Arnaz was on screen, he was also running Desilu Productions and launching a slew of new projects behind the scenes.

The legendary band leader had once signed Frank Sinatra, the legendary singer and actor, for a pilot, but lost him when a part in this blockbuster film became available.

After launching a solo singing career in the mid-1940s, Sinatra rose to stardom.

In 1943, he tried his hand at acting, appearing in films like Reveille With Beverley and Higher and Higher.

Sinatra’s popularity was dwindling by the early 1950s.

Arnaz reflected on the singer-actor’s plummeting popularity.

In his memoir, A Book, Arnaz wrote, “Sinatra, who had been such a huge hit, a national craze, all of a sudden couldn’t get arrested.”

“I’ve always thought Frank was a fantastic actor.

He demonstrated this through his singing.

He doesn’t simply sing a song; he performs a poem set to music.”

When Arnaz developed Downbeat, a pilot in which he wanted to cast Sinatra, he was in the midst of I Love Lucy’s massive success.

The role, which required singing segments and “all kinds of different intrigues,” seemed tailor-made for the actor.

Despite the fact that others passed on Sinatra for parts, Arnaz was confident in his ability to play the role.

Arnaz explained, “Frank liked it a lot.”

“His career was not going well at the time.

Even his agents had informed him that they no longer wanted to represent him and had ripped up his contract, which was a dreadful and ungrateful thing to do to a man who had made millions for them.

“Once a champion, always a champion,” they said.

Despite agreeing to do Downbeat, Sinatra soon backed out after receiving an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“We were about to go with the pilot when Frank came into my office at General Service and told me that he had gotten this part in From Here to Eternity,” Arnaz recalled.

“He was eager to do it and thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for him.”

Sinatra’s return to acting was marked by this role…

