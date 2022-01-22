Designers reveal the simplest DIY home renovations that will transform your home – and yes, paint goes a long way.

Designers reveal the simplest DIY home renovations that will transform your home – and yes, paint can go a long way.

RENOVATING your home to resemble the beautiful spaces you see on TV can be a difficult task.

Several home renovation and design experts, on the other hand, have revealed how homeowners can simplify their DIY renovation plans and ensure that they are on the right track.

According to Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy Painters Chicago, the most important thing for people looking to renovate their home is to have a clear plan.

“Figure out exactly what you want to do and how you want the space to look when you’re finished before you start swinging your hammer or throwing paint at the wall,” he said.

“Can you tell me about your objectives?”

“How do you plan on achieving them?”

“Do you have everything you’ll need?”

“How much money do you have in your budget?”

“Answering these questions can help make your home renovation much less stressful and ensure that you actually finish the project,” he continued.

Recognize any building restrictions your town – or specific home, if it’s historic – may have, and learn about the permits you’ll need to legally complete larger renovations.

“Structural changes, additions, HVAC work, demolition, and re-roofing,” according to Real Homes’ experts.

“However, permitting regulations and building codes differ depending on where you live, so you’ll want to check with your city or town for specifics,” the site added.

Many of us were taught in school to always double-check our work, and the same is true in life.

In fact, Rick Abbiati, the owner of Colony Property Investments in New Hampshire, told The Sun that one of the most important aspects of home renovations is choosing the right contractor.

“Measure twice and cut once,” he advised.

“You’ll save a lot of time and money if you do this.”

If you’re not ready to take a sledgehammer to your walls, Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi suggests freshening up your home with some new paint.

“If you don’t have a lot of time or money to do major renovations but want to change the overall appearance of a room,” he suggests, “add an accent wall.”

“You can simply paint it a darker or more vibrant color, or install shiplap or wallpaper to suit your taste.”

“Adding an accent wall elevates the appearance and feel of a room by adding more depth and dynamics, and the best part is that it usually doesn’t take too much effort.”

