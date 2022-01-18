Desiree Burch, narrator, is too hot to handle.

Desiree Burch, the narrator, is too hot to handle.

DESIREE Burch has a successful career as a comedian and voice artist, and she will undoubtedly add to the fun of the third season of Too Hot To Handle.

In the new season of the steamy Netflix dating show, the narrator will make viewers laugh yet again.

Desiree is a 42-year-old London-based comedian, actor, writer, and voice actress.

She’ll be narrating the third season of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix.

She was born on January 26, 1979, in Los Angeles, and has lived in New York and Peckham. She is best known for her stand-up comedy.

In 2015, Desiree was named the winner of the Funny Women Awards.

She was a dominatrix before becoming a comedian.

Desiree is not married, as she states on Twitter.

The actress has spoken out about her previous relationships, including how she “lost her virginity twice,” as she did so with both her long-term male partner and a girl she met at a party.

Desiree was the first woman to be eliminated from Celebrity Best Home Cook in January 2021.

She returned to our screens in September 2021 as Taskmaster, a comedy panel show.

Desiree is also well-known in the comedy and panel show circuits, having appeared on shows such as:

Before appearing on Too Hot To Handle season two, the actress, storyteller, and comedian had an estimated net worth of (dollar)800,000.

Because of her large social media followings and Yeezy sneakers, she has an estimated net worth of up to (dollar)5 million (£3.7 million).

Desiree’s acting is thought to have been her main source of income.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2021, the highly anticipated third season of Too Hot To Handle will premiere.

Viewers will enjoy seeing ten hot singletons attempt to avoid physical contact in order to win a (dollar)100,000 prize.

Netflix will have all of the episodes available to stream.