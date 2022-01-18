Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried’s Relationship History

The Relationship History of ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Accept the final rose, it’s a love story, baby.

One of Bachelor Nation’s few success stories is Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried.

On season 17 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, Hartsock competed for Sean Lowe’s heart for the first time.

The bridal stylist was fired after making it to the hometown dates.

Hartsock was named the ninth Bachelorette, while Lowe married winner Catherine Giudici.

“I wanted to come back because I know the feelings are very real, and you can really form a relationship from it,” she said in the May 2013 premiere episode.

“You’ll notice that throughout the season, I was very conscious of the fact that I needed to make sure I was the right person for them as well.”

If I’m not the right person for you, I’ve made sure to let you know.

It’s always a two-way street,” says the narrator.

Brooks Forester quit the show after making the final three during the season, leaving Hartsock heartbroken for a brief period.

She insisted to host Chris Harrison, “I’m not broken,” after collapsing.

“My heart may be broken, but my spirit isn’t… I want to find someone with whom I can share my life.”

“I really do,” says the speaker.

During the August 2013 finale, the designer accepted Siegfried’s proposal.

During the final rose ceremony, Hartsock told Siegfried, “I feel like my feelings for Brooks blindsided me, that I couldn’t see that the one thing I always needed was right in front of me.”

“You’ve been by my side since the beginning… I appreciate your never giving up attitude every day.”

And you mean everything to me.

I’m in love with you.

“I’m in love with you.”

The declaration of love enthralled Siegfried.

Before he got down on one knee, he told her, “You make me want to be a better person, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

“I no longer want to make decisions for myself; I want to make decisions for you, for us, and for our lives together.”

In January 2020, the couple will have been married for 5 years.

To see their entire relationship timeline, scroll down:

It is, after all, a love story.

