Despite being ‘unavailable’ and married to Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley says he enjoys being around Sofia Pernas.

Justin Hartley has married Sofia Pernas, a fellow actor.

Hartley’s high-profile split from Chrishell Stause, however, coincided with the start of their relationship.

While married to Stause, Hartley mentioned meeting Pernas.

He admitted that despite not being “unavailable,” he enjoyed “being around” Pernas.

In November of this year, Hartley and Stause announced their separation.

Stause’s reality show, Selling Sunset, chronicled the events surrounding it.

She claimed Hartley “blindsided” her with divorce papers and that she only found out about their breakup 45 minutes before the rest of the world.

In May of 2020, Hartley and Pernas made their relationship public.

Some fans were suspicious of their relationship timeline, particularly after Stause reportedly liked posts on social media implying Hartley had cheated.

Regardless, Hartley and Pernas married in secret in May 2021.

According to a source, Chrishell Stause believes Justin Hartley’s conscience will have to deal with what occurred during their divorce.

While working on The Young and the Restless, Hartley and Pernas met.

Hartley was not single at the time, though he recently told Haute Living that he enjoys “being around” Pernas.

Hartley explained, “We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long.”

“I had a feeling she was a sweetheart.”

It was pleasant to be in her company.

But I was in a different stage of my life at the time.

I couldn’t help because I couldn’t be found.”

“Timing has a lot to do with that,” he added.

I was extremely fortunate to not only find ‘the one,’ but to do so at a time when she was available and the timing was ideal.”

Hartley also discussed his relationship with Pernas, telling Haute Living that he is “happier than I’ve ever been” and that their relationship is “effortless.”

“When you’re not forcing things, it’s incredible,” Hartley said.

“It doesn’t have to be so difficult.

You just meet the right person and think to yourself, ‘Oh, this is incredible.’

It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so enamored with this person.

You adore this person.”

“Even though we’ve only been married for a few months, it’s difficult to recall what life was like before she came along,” he continued.

I just knew when I re-met her.

It consists of…

