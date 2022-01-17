Despite breaking ratings records in Season 4, ‘Yellowstone’ has yet to be renewed for Season 5.

On January 2, the season 4 finale of Yellowstone aired, and fans are already anticipating what’s next.

Nonetheless, despite breaking ratings records, the Paramount Network has yet to renew Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western for a fifth season.

The Paramount Network’s broadcast of the Yellowstone season 4 finale drew a total of 9.3 million viewers.

When you factor in viewers from the episode’s CMT simulcast, the total rises to 10.3 million.

Those are higher numbers than most network dramas on broadcast television.

That’s not even taking into account the delayed views from DVR and streaming.

When comparing the viewership figures for the season 3 and season 4 finales, Yellowstone saw a staggering 81 percent increase.

In the midst of the Season 4 delay, Cole Hauser teases Season 5.

Moreover, for both the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics, Yellowstone was the number one series across Broadcast, Cable, and Premium channels for the entire fourth season.

Season 4 drew an average of 1.9 million adults aged 18-49 and 2.6 million adults aged 25-54.

Yellowstone finally received some industry attention this month when it received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, after years of being overlooked at major award shows.

Yellowstone will compete against the ensembles from Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid’s Tale in this competitive category.

“There is no greater honor for an actor than to be recognized by his or her peers.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast on this well-deserved nomination,” Sheridan said in a statement.

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham star in the Yellowstone cast.

Despite the success of season 4 in terms of ratings and a nomination for a SAG award, the Paramount Network has not officially renewed Yellowstone for a fifth season.

The show, on the other hand, will undoubtedly return.

New episodes will be released before the end of the year, and fans can look forward to them.

In the wake of the ‘Incredibly Disappointing’ Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone,’ star Kelly Reilly has some good news for fans.

Sheridan doesn’t need an official renewal after signing a (dollar)200 million deal with CBSViacom last year — and the fact that he has a slew of other shows on the air or in development.

Sheridan, on the other hand, will be the one to decide when the Dutton saga is finished.

David Glasser, the executive producer and CEO of 101 Studios, told Variety that filming for…

