Despite divorce rumors, Tori Spelling still owes (dollar)38K in credit card debt, which the bank is desperately trying to collect.

TORI Spelling still owes over (dollar)38,000 in credit card debt, which her bank is attempting to collect.

Tori McDermott, 48, and her husband Dean McDermott, 55, were ordered to pay American Express Bank (dollar)87,594.55 in October 2016 for unpaid credit card bills.

The bank attempted to collect (dollar)38,378.58 by filing a “writ of execution,” according to The Sun.

In March 2019, court papers requested that her employer, WEtv, withhold her wages in the amount of (dollar)38,378.58.

However, Tori “does not work at this place of employment,” according to documents filed on October 20, 2021, rendering the order “ineffective.”

This isn’t the first time American Express Bank has attempted to extort money from their customers.

The bank had previously requested that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office enforce the couple’s payment of the judgment, which was set to be (dollar)88,731.25 plus interest in March 2020, according to the Sun.

The Sheriff was “instructed” to “execute garnishment” on her earnings from Entertainment Partners, a payroll company, in April 2020.

In a separate lawsuit, the mother of five was ordered to pay (dollar)5,054.32 to Cavalry SPV I, a debt-buying company acting on behalf of Citibank, for an unpaid credit card bill from September 2018.

On February 3, 2021, Cavalry SPV I filed a Writ of Execution of a Money Judgement for the amount of (dollar)6,394.30, plus interest and fees.

According to court documents obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court, the company requested that the Los Angeles Sheriff or Marshall’s Office “enforce” the actress to pay the judgment.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff or Marshal was also ordered by Cavalry SPV I to “enforce the judgment” against them in December 2019, according to The Sun.

Tori and Dean, who have six children together, were sued by City National Bank for failing to repay a (dollar)400,000 loan in another lawsuit.

In May of 2017, they were ordered to pay a judgment of (dollar)202,066.

After she failed to appear in court, the bank claimed they were never paid, and a bench warrant was issued.

The warrant was revoked in April of this year, and no further developments have been made in the case.

Tori’s career has had its ups and downs in the past, with her BH90210 reboot being canceled after only one season, but she is now back on television.

Tori can currently be seen on MTV’s Messyness, alongside Nicole Polizzi of Jersey Shore, former figure skater Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ray.

She also runs the Beauty with Tori makeup line and hosts the podcast 9021OMG.

Tori’s most recent appearance on WeTV was on David Tutera’s CELEBrations back in 2019.

Tori has been the subject of divorce rumors since last year…

