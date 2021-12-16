Despite dumping him when he chose girlfriend over her, Emily Atack continues to follow Jack Grealish on Twitter.

Despite the fact that she dumped Jack Grealish when he chose girlfriend over her, Emily Atack continues to follow him on Twitter.

EMILY Atack continues to follow Man City footballer Jack Grealish on Twitter despite ending their relationship.

After the Premier League star went public again with his onoff girlfriend Sasha Attwood, the Inbetweeners actress cut ties with him on Instagram.

However, Emily, 31, appears to have missed the Twitter unfollow button, which means the two can still communicate via direct message on the platform.

The Celebrity Juice captain had secret dates with the 26-year-old footballer while he and his girlfriend Sasha were on a break, according to The Sun.

“A person grows in beauty whenever they move away from what harms them and into their own power,” she wrote on her Instagram Story this week.

After The Sun revealed their liaisons, Emily and Jack kept in touch on a regular basis.

Sasha, on the other hand, remained silent throughout the entire conversation.

“By all accounts, Emily is really hurt and feeling incredibly bruised by the whole encounter,” said a source close to Jack.

“She’s maintained a respectful silence about their affair, but now Jack, who pretended to be single, has returned to Sasha.”

“One moment he was enamored, the next he was back with Sasha, acting as if Emily didn’t matter.”

“When their affair was exposed, it was clear that people were being hurt and that things were about to get very messy.”

“Emily didn’t want any unnecessary drama, so she calmly walked away and unfollowed him in true millennial fashion.”

“She’s a feisty, self-reliant woman who won’t accept second best.”

“They might be friends again once the dust settles, but not for the foreseeable future.”

One of Manchester City’s teammates had introduced Emily and Jack.

They exchanged numbers after exchanging direct messages on Instagram.

They later met at the Lowry hotel in Manchester, before one of Emily’s stand-up shows, and then at her North London home.

At school, Jack, the Premier League’s first £100 million player, met model Sasha, 25, for the first time.

Jack’s tangled love life became even more complicated when he was linked to Love Island’s Amber, it was also revealed.

