Despite having a 2,000-page file at the FBI, Frank Sinatra was offered a job there.

Despite the FBI having a 2,000-page file on Frank Sinatra, the agency offered him a job.

The story of Frank Sinatra’s alleged mob ties is legendary in the music world.

It was also enough to warrant the FBI’s attention.

Despite this, Sinatra offered the agency his help.

Here’s how Sinatra suggested he could assist the FBI, as well as their response.

For years, rumors circulated that Sinatra was involved with a number of mobsters.

Sinatra greeted Lucky Luciano warmly at a hotel in Havana in 1947, and many assumed he had met with members of Al Capone’s gang.

According to Tony Oppedisano, his former manager, the rumors were largely false.

“Wiseguys wanted to be in Frank’s inner circle, and he did his best to juggle it and not let it get too heavy,” he told Page Six.

“Over the years, some of the guys became friends, and they would try to do things for him that he had never asked them to do.”

“If these guys truly want to do me a favor, I wish they would stop doing me favors!” he’d say.

Frank Sinatra (hashtag) was born on this day in 1915.

Sinatra was born in New Jersey to working-class Italian immigrants, and he stayed true to his roots throughout his career.

Because of this persona, Sinatra became the subject of numerous rumors about his alleged ties to the mob. pic.twitter.com/compfCejLyc1Y

According to Oppedisano, Sinatra became dissatisfied with the relationship and believed it was primarily due to his Italian ancestry.

“It’s only because my name has a vowel at the end,” he explained.

The FBI began compiling a file on Frank Sinatra in the 1940s.

This was partly due to Sinatra’s general belief system and partly due to the alleged mob affiliation.

Sinatra was a liberal with anti-racist views.

The FBI mistook Sinatra’s left-wing politics as a sign of communism during the Red Scare.

According to the BBC, the agency gathered information on Sinatra from the 1940s to the 1980s, resulting in a file that spanned over 2,000 pages.

Despite the surveillance, which included attempts to bug Sinatra’s home, in the 1950s, the singer offered to become an FBI informant.

Some speculate that Sinatra was attempting to dispel rumors of his mob ties.

The FBI, however, turned him down, which is unsurprising.

“We don’t want anything to do with him,” a Herbert Hoover aide wrote in a…

