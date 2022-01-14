Despite her claims that she never drinks alcohol, Kim Kardashian chugs vodka in resurfaced throwback party photos.

Despite her claims that she never drinks alcohol, Kim Kardashian can be seen chugging vodka in resurfaced throwback party photos.

AN OLD PHOTO OF KIM KARDASHIAN chugging vodka straight from the bottle in a club has resurfaced, despite the fact that she has claimed for years that she does not drink.

After visiting her older sister Kourtney at college, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star declared that she would no longer drink.

Kim’s throwback photo from a wild night out at the club has resurfaced online.

Despite having a disgusted expression on her face, the reality star chugged Grey Goose vodka straight from the bottle in the photo.

Wearing a casual red tank top with a lacy bra, the TV personality appeared much younger in the photo, which was taken around 15 years ago.

Kim has stated for years that she “doesn’t drink,” so fans were taken aback when they saw the photo.

“Occasionally she’ll have a drink, but she really doesn’t like the taste of alcohol,” one user sarcastically captioned the photo on Reddit.

Others, on the other hand, observed that the TV star did not appear pleased to be drinking from the enormous bottle.

One reasoned, “To be fair, she does look like she doesn’t like the taste lol.”

“I think the mouth on the pour spout, combined with the face, screams ‘I don’t really drink,'” another agreed.

“Well she def doesn’t look like she enjoys it,” wrote a third, while “I believe she doesn’t drink lol it’s obvious,” wrote a fourth.

Miss Kimmy is a bore.”

“I mean, it looks like she doesn’t like the taste!!” a final conclusion was reached.

Despite years of going out to parties, Kim finally revealed the reason for her lack of drinking in August.

The founder of SKIMS shared a throwback photo from a trip to see her older sister Kourtney when she was a student at Arizona State University.

“College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl,” the mother of four captioned the photo.

“I recall paying Kourt a visit on campus and serving as her designated driver.

I despised all of the wild parties so much that I stayed at home and refused to drink or party again…thank you, University of Arizona!

“I was never a student there, but you shaped my life more than you know,” she concluded, laughing emoji in hand.

Kourtney started her college career at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, before transferring to the University of Arizona.

Kim, on the other hand, attended Pierce College in Los Angeles for a short time but did not complete her studies.

Despite a brief academic career, the KKW Beauty founder…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.