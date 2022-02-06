Despite her “efforts,” Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye “Ye” West is stalled.

Nearly a year after she filed for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are exchanging harsh words on social media.

Find out the most recent information on her attempt to legally end their marriage.

Kanye “Ye” West made a public plea for his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him about two months ago.

He’s now venting his frustrations with her on social media, referencing their children.

Meanwhile, their divorce proceedings have stalled nearly a year after the SKIMS founder filed papers to end their six-year marriage.

“Kim is still trying to get the’married’ status dissolved to’single’ status before they finalize the divorce,” a source close to the situation told E! News, referring to a December filing Kim filed.

“Despite Kim’s efforts, he’s not moving this divorce along quickly.”

Ye, who is set to premiere his three-part docu-series jeen-yuhs this month, wrote about Kim in his most recent Instagram post on Feb.

4, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, WHAT DO I DO IF MY DAUGHTER IS PLACED ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim, who launched a joint account on the social network for herself and eldest childNorth West, 8, last November, replied on her Instagram Story.

As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I’m doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses under adult supervision — because it brings her joy.”

In the end, the former couple’s children’s social media activities may be governed by a future custody agreement.

According to E! News, California family law attorney Elizabeth Nigro, who isn’t working with either Kim or Kanye,

“Every judge will have a different point of view.

However, according to the law, the court can order one parent or the other to have sole decision-making authority in this situation.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children,” Kim continued in her post, “and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing further pain for all.”

