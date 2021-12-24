Despite her famous family’s strict dress code, Amy Duggar flaunts her toned legs in skin-tight biker shorts.

The former Counting On star has defied the Duggar family’s rules numerous times.

Amy wore short shorts and a t-shirt in one of the photos she shared on Instagram in honor of her sister-in-law Loren’s birthday.

Along with the birthday girl, who wore a pair of tiny black bottoms, the TV personality smiled for the camera.

Another photo of the reality star wearing a white button-down blouse and a wide-brimmed hat with her husband’s sister was also shared.

She also shared two more photos of Loren, one with her husband and the other with their child.

“Happy Birthday to our Lou Lou! You’re the best Sista Sista, and aunt to our little guy! I love how close we’ve gotten! We’re either at the store together, Marco-poloing, or FaceTiming! So thankful for you and the fun you bring into our lives!! @lorenbullardphotography” she captioned the picture.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s strict Christian lifestyle and the expectations they set for the rest of the family have angered Amy.

The mother of one has disobeyed their strict rules on numerous occasions, including their modest dress code, which typically only allows women to wear long skirts or dresses.

She recently shared a series of photos of herself in a skimpy bikini, as well as a photo of her and her husband Dillon King sharing a passionate kiss.

After her cousin Josh was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this year, Amy ditched most of the other Duggars and has spoken out many times since his guilty verdict on December 9.

Amy took to Twitter after Josh’s sentencing to slam Jim Bob and Michelle for their statement claiming that they’ll “always love” their son.

“Real therapy,” the 35-year-old said on Twitter.

It’s more than just well-wishes and prayers.

“Don’t get me wrong: I believe in prayer’s power.

“However, I also believe in working on your mental health and speaking with a qualified professional counselor.”

Amy has spoken out not only against Josh, but also in support of Jana Duggar, Josh’s cousin.

Jana had been charged with child endangerment after Josh was found guilty in his child pornography trial.

Amy recently slammed Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for “taking advantage” of their eldest daughter Jana.

She took to Twitter to express her feelings about the situation, posting a…

