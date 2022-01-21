Despite Jennie Nguyen’s apology for previous ‘racist’ social media posts, RHOSLC fans are calling for her to be fired from the show.

After a series of “racist” social media posts surfaced from her past, fans have demanded that Jennie Nguyen be fired from Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took down the account, which contained anti-Black Lives Matter memes and propaganda.

Despite her public apology, fans of the Bravo show have demanded that Jennie, 44, be fired.

“Can’t wait for the announcement jennie nguyen is fired from rhoslc,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So Jennie Nguyen is ignorant, racist, trivial, a MAGAt…and apparently too stupid to scrub her social media before landing on a TV show?” a second agreed.

“Wow…wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wo

They snarled, “I guess she’s lucky the reunion was already filmed.”

“Andy Cohen: Fire Jennie Nguyen for being a Racist – Sign the Petition! https:chng.it87QWCfFM via @Change,” another user wrote, referring to a petition started by those who believe Jennie should be fired.

The backlash erupted after the discovery of the reality star’s old social media account, on which she shared controversial memes that were labeled “racist” and “anti-vaxx.”

During the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020, the TV personality posted the racially charged “jokes” over a six-month period.

On Wednesday, Jennie admitted to sharing the posts and apologized to her fans.

“I’d like to apologize and acknowledge the resurfacing of my deleted Facebook posts from 2020.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

“It’s why I deactivated that account over a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives other than my own,” she continued.

“I regret those posts and apologize for the hurt they caused,” the Utah star concluded.

Conspiracy theories about George Floyd, memes about running over rioters, and jokes about police brutality were among Jennie’s posts.

Fans went on the offensive right away, demanding that she be removed from the cast of RHOSLC.

“I’m pleading with @BravoTV and @Andy (hashtag)RHOSLC to fire Jennie Nguyen immediately! No half-hearted apology will suffice! She must be fired!” one wrote earlier this week.

Jennie also shared anti-vaxx memes, including one of former President Donald Trump shaking hands with a doctor with the caption: “Only make the vaccine in suppository form.”

I’d like to see the Democrats shove it up their arses.”

In August, the controversial actress joined the cast of RHSLC as a full-time housewife and possible replacement for Jen Shah, who is currently facing criminal fraud charges.

The newcomer was initially “hired as a friend,” but after Jen’s arrest and nationwide fraud scheme, the freshman’s role was elevated to that of an…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.